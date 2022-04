Telstar raided Boothbay- Wiscasset for an 8-5 win in Mt.Valley Conference baseball action on April 20. Gryffin Kristan took the loss, and Wil Doyle collected the win.

The Rebels were led by Brody Walker, Doyle, Matt Dillon and Colby Hastings with a double each. Aidric Canada led Boothbay- Wiscasset with four singles.

