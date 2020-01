Telstar boys basketball team robbed the Wolverines den of a 79-44 win on Jan. 24. The Wolverines stayed with the Rebels in first quarter action, tailing by seven, 18-11 at the break. Telstar led 35-24 at the half, before pulling away in the third quarter, 56-27.

Wiscasset was led by Billy Pinkham 18 and Brett Osmond 12. Telstar was led by Davis Mason 22, Logan Sumner 17, Myles Lilly 15 and Brayden Stevens 12.

