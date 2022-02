Telstar defeated Wiscasset girls basketball team 52-31 on Feb. 5 in Rebel territory. Telstar was led by M.Zetts with 40 points, and N. Cox 11. Wiscasset was led by Bell Orr with 9 and Laila Dicus 7.

Telstar boys defeated Wiscasset 65-37 on Feb. 5, led by 24 points from Braden Stevens and 11 from Myles Lilly. Wiscasset was led by Nate Schutte with 16, and Jevar Garricks 8

