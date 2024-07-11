Record Participation for Healthy Kids Strawberry Shortcake Shuffle 5K

Despite rain showers and overcast skies, the 19th annual Healthy Kids Strawberry Shortcake Shuffle 5K enjoyed record registration and provided a tasty reward for all the participants on Saturday, July 6 in Damariscotta. Volunteers served all of the 260 dishes of homemade strawberry shortcake that had been prepared.

The event raised more than $8,000 for Healthy Kids, a nonprofit based in Damariscotta that provides support and educational outreach to families throughout Lincoln and Knox Counties. Since 1985, Healthy Kids has been offering a wide variety of programs designed to assist parents, caregivers and professionals in raising emotionally, physically and cognitively healthy children.

Two hundred and twenty-two runners and walkers stampeded from the crowded starting line at Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta and surged onto the hilly down-and-back 5K course on Back Meadow Road. Last year 169 people registered for the event.

“We’re so grateful for all of our sponsors, volunteers and participants who helped make this our best event so far,” said Charlene Corbett, executive director of Healthy Kids. “The Strawberry Shortcake Shuffle just keeps on growing.”

One hundred and forty-nine boisterous campers and counselors from Kieve Wavus Education participated in the event, which generated a fun atmosphere and a buzz of energy and enthusiasm.

“The youthful spirit the campers and counselors bring to the event is truly uplifting,” said Corbett. “Seeing all those kids out running and engaging in a healthy activity is such a joy.”

Will Heslam won the 5K road race handily in a swift time of 18:17. The 19-year-old student at the University of Oregon was a first-year NCAA Division I track and field team member this year, and is also on the university’s cross-country team.

Lea Apostolides was second overall with a time of 19:49. According to Corbett, Apostolides was also the first female to finish the race for the second year in a row. She was closely followed in the race this year by Erick Hawkins, who was third overall in 19:52 and claimed first in the male 50-59 category.

Participants ranged in age from three to 72. Twelve-year-old

Finn Lewis, who is not a Kieve Wavus camper, was the first runner under 18 to finish the race and placed ninth overall in a time of 23:09. Henry Moura, 12, led all the Kieve Wavus campers and placed 12th overall in 23:51.

Manuel Ceballos, a persistent and energetic 3-year-old from Stockton Springs, completed the course with a family member in just over an hour.

Results

This year’s Strawberry Shortcake Shuffle 5K was professionally timed by 5K Sports Race Management. The top three runners in each age class and their times are as follows:

Male ages 1-19: 1. Will Heslam, 18:17; 2. Finn Lewis, 23:09; and 3. Henry Moura, 23:51.

Female ages 1-19: 1. Hazel Glynn, 23:56; 2. Hattie Mallozzi, 24:46; and 3. Sophie Sawatzky, 26:38.

Male ages 20-29: 1. Will Van Panhuge, 25:11; 2. Noah Powell, 36:09; and 3. Will Janvier, 42:12.

Female ages 20-29: 1. Julia Lancia, 25:05; 2. Charlotte Epker, 26:04; and 3. Brighton Bradford, 30:23.

Male ages 30-39: 1. Tony Pallara, 20:09; 2. Mike Spears, 27:03; and 3. Matthew Norman, 27:04.

Female ages 30-39: 1. Kaitlin Hanna, 27:12; 2. Noel Quivey, 28:59; and 3. Nellie Sweet, 30:18.

Male ages 40-49: 1. Chris Pert, 22:24; 2. Andrew Renshaw, 22:58; and 3. Darren Winchenbach, 23:21.

Female ages 40-49: 1. Lea Apostolides, 19:49; 2. Renee Lewis, 25:03; and 3. Susanna Norwood, 26:06.

Male ages 50-59: 1. Erick Hawkins, 19:53; 2. Peter Heslam, 24:07; and 3. Simone Porcu, 24:44.

Female ages 50-59: 1. Allison DiMatteo, 22:25; 2. Bethany Heslam, 25:01; and 3. Dawn Bowen, 29:10.

Male ages 60-69: 1. Dave Nevitt, 20:30; 2. David Villano, 25:19; and 3. Steven Lynch, 25:43.

Female ages 60-69: 1. Ned O’Brien, 28:20; 2. Pamela Wheeler, 30:12; and 3. Elizabeth Ehrenfeld, 32:49.

Male age 70-79: 1. Scott White, 27:47.

