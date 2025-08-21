More than 80 runners and walkers participated in the 20th annual Westport Island Shore Run 10K road race on Sunday, Aug. 17. A record turnout of 59 runners raced in the Shore Run 10K, and more than two dozen completed the 5K family fun walk.

Benjamin Demers, 24, of Topsfield, was the overall winner, crossing the finish line in a time of 42:27. Sherif Seda was second with a time 44:58; and Chris Pert, of Nobleboro, was the third male finisher in 46:00.

“I’ve run the Westport loop before, but it felt a lot hillier racing it today,” said Demers, who was visiting his parents in Westport Island and decided to run the race. “The starter warned us at the starting line that the last hill sneaks up on you, and he was right. The weather was perfect for running a 10K and the views were beautiful.”

Amy Schmidt was the top female racer, completing the loop with a time of 51:38. Brooke Valentine was the second female overall, finishing in 52:16, and Kyra Long was third with a time of 53:27.

The 20th running of the race benefited the Westport Island Fire Department. Members of the department directed traffic and provided logistical support during the race, which is on a USA Track and Field-certified race course that winds through scenic pine forests and over two bridges spanning inlets to Montsweag Bay and Heal Cove.

The annual race has raised more than $35,000 for the Westport Island firefighters over the past 20 years. In addition to the top three female and male winners listed above, the age category winners are as follows: female age 20-29, Maggie Herlihy (1:00); male age 20-29, Tommy Dorminy (52:45); female age 30-39, Nora Bradford (56:41); male age 30-39, David Grudda (48:57); female age 40-49, Kate Stoodley (59:17); male age 40-49, Thomas Buss (48:47); female age 50-59, Hannah McGhee (54:40); male age 40-49, James Dorsey (1:03); female age 60-69, Katie Michael (1:02); and male age 60-99, Bob McKinnon (50:11).

