Registration Opens for 12th Annual Winter Biathlon

Midcoast Conservancy is hosting its 12th annual biathlon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson on Sunday, Feb. 4.

All ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate. Biathlon is an Olympic sport that combines cross country skiing and target shooting. The race will include a fat bike option as well, where racers ride rather than ski. There will also be a category for snowshoe racers and the newest option, a two-person kick sled.

Midcoast Conservancy’s event is a twist on the classic, using paintball rifles. All rifles are provided by Midcoast Conservancy, and each racer will receive safety training on how to use the rifle. Races will begin about 9 a.m. and continue into the early afternoon.

All day long there will be bonfires and spectators are encouraged. Biathlon fans should consider volunteering if they are not planning to race. The volunteer race crew can always use extra hands.

Race categories are based on self-selected skill levels upon pre-race check in. There is a special category for youth racers. Gear will be available to rent for any racers needing skis, snowshoes, a bike or a kicksled.

Registration fees are $20 for adults, $10 for kids and students. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited. Register at bit.ly/Biathlon2024.

Day-of registrations available as space allows. In the case of weather concerns, the make-up date is Saturday, Feb. 10.

Midcoast Conservancy is a vibrant regional land trust that works to protect vital lands and waters on a scale that matters and to inspire wonder and action on behalf of all species and the Earth. The organization works throughout the Sheepscot River, Medomak River, and Damariscotta Lake watersheds, managing over 15,000 acres, including 55 preserves and 100 miles of trails.

For more information, call 389-5150 or go to midcoastconservancy.org.

