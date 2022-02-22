Mt.Abram defeated Boothbay Region 87-58 in a South Class C quarter-final game at the Augusta Civic Center on Feb. 21. The Roadrunners jumped out to a 22-8 first quarter lead. They extended the lead to 19 in the second half, before Boothbay went on an 11-2 run to pull within 10 at the half, 36-26. Mt.Abram pumped in the first 11 points of the third quarter to put the game out of reach of the Seahawks.

Boothbay was led by Gryffin Kristan and Kayden Ames with 14 points each. Mt.Abram was led by Adam Luce with 26, Kaden Pillsbury 21, andPayton Mitchell 11.

