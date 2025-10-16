Medomak Valley football defeated visiting York 40-14 on Saturday, Oct. 11 on the Panthers’ field. Jaydiin Ruiz ran for 211 yards, scored five touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions to lead the Panthers to their third win of the season (3-3).

Medomak jumped out to a 7-0 first quarter lead with 8:12 to play. Owen Dostie ran the kickoff back 20 yards and the Panthers took advantage of two Wildcat encroachment penalties to move deep into York territory. Ruiz scored on a 12-yard run and then ran for a two-point conversion.

York came back and scored on an Asher Kuhn touchdown pass to Parker Humphrey. The Wildcats made good on the extra point to pull within one.

The Panthers fumbled the ball away on their next possession. Sacks from Shamus Pease and Cole Bales pushed the Wildcats back. York failed to advance on fourth down. Medomak took over at the 35, which led to a Ruiz scoring on a 55-yard run with 8:13 to play to put Medomak up 14-7.

Medomak’s Grayson Downing intercepted a Wildcat pass and ran it back 35 yards. Ruiz scored his third touchdown with a 15-yard run to put the Panthers up 20-7.

York came back with a 64-yard pass reception from Kuhn to Jack Estes. Estes was stopped on the one yard line, before Sam Jancovic ran it in. York made good on the extra point to pull within six, 20-14.

Medomak fumbled the ball away with 3:46 left in the half. York moved the ball and set up a field goal attempt, which was blocked by Liam Feeley with under a minute to go in the half.

York had to punt the ball away on their first possession of the second half. Panther quarterback Wyatt Simmons connected with Dostie for a 30-yard reception. Shamus Pease ran for a first and goal. Ruiz ran it in with 3:16 to go for his fourth touchdown to give the Panthers a 26-14 lead at the end of three.

Medomak moved the ball down the field in the fourth quarter to score on a 20-yard pass reception from Simmons to Dostie with seven minutes remaining. Medomak took over on downs on York’s next possession, setting up 22- and 11-yard runs from Ruiz for his fifth touchdown for a 40-14 Medomak win.

Shamus Pease ran 57 yards on 10 carries, Grady Pease 27 yards on five carries, and Jack Simmons 12 yards on two carries. Wyatt Simmons went three-for-three, passing for 74 yards. Dostie made three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive end of the ball, Dostie had five tackles, Logan Vigue five tackles and a sack, Shamus Pease made four tackles and had two sacks, and Downing four tackles and an interception. Cole Bales had three tackles, two assists, and a sack, Ruiz three tackles and two assists, Grady Pease two tackles, one assist, and a sack, and Jack Simmons three tackles and an assist.

