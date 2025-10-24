The Medomak football team crushed Oceanside 50-14 on Friday, Oct. 17 under the lights in Waldoboro. The Panther defense caused four Mariner turnovers that led to points and sophomore running back Jaydiin Ruiz was virtually unstoppable as he set single-game Medomak offensive records for yards gained in a game (339), touchdowns scored (six), and points scored (42). Ruiz also led Medomak in tackles with eight and assisted on two others, forced one fumble, and recovered another.

Oceanside received the opening kickoff and was forced to punt on fourth down. The Panthers took over and after the squad started the drive with a pair of first downs, Ruiz broke free for a 27-yard touchdown run. Ruiz took a pitch from quarterback Wyatt Simmons and tossed a two-point conversion to Owen Dostie to stake the Panthers to an 8-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

The Medomak defense halted a long Oceanside drive and got the ball back on downs deep in their own territory before Simmons was whistled for intentional grounding. Simmons picked up an errant snap and threw the ball sideways out of his own end zone. A two-point safety was awarded to Oceanside.

On the subsequent Oceanside offensive series, linebacker Shamus Medomak Pease intercepted a pass and ran with the ball 12 yards into the end zone untouched to boost the Panthers’ lead to 14-2. Ruiz tossed his second two-point conversion pass to Logan Vigue to increase the lead to 16-2.

The next score in the game was a long run by Ruiz who broke several tackles as he bolted 82 yards to make the Medomak advantage 22-2.

Oceanside’s Matthew Bodman returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to narrow the gap to 20 8. The two-point conversion failed.

Ruiz quickly reestablished a 20 point lead for the Panthers as he bowled over a Mariner defender on the way to a 50-yard TD run up the sideline.

Oceanside scored on a 20 yard touchdown run on their next possession and the teams went into halftime with the score 28-14.

The Panthers dominated the second half, with Ruiz rushing for three more touchdowns and catching a two-point conversion pass from Simmons.

Ruiz rushed for 339 yards on 17 carries; Shamus Pease tallied four carries for 23 yards; Jack Simmons had four carries for 19 yards; Grady Pease ran four carries for 23 yards; Vigue logged two carries for two yards; and Wyatt Simmons had one carry for two yards.

In the Medomak passing game, quarterback Wyatt Simmons completed one pass to Vigue for 14 yards and one two-point conversion pass to Dostie. Ruiz completed a pair of two-point conversion passes.

Ruiz had eight tackles, two assists, one forced fumble, and one recovered fumble for the Medomak defense. Ashton Lowe tallied six tackles, one assist, one interception; Vigue had five tackles, one assist, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery; Cole Bales logged five tackles and two assists; Shamus Pease had four tackles, one assist, one sack, and one interception for a touchdown; Jack Simmons tallied three tackles; Dostie had three tackles and one assist; Austin Wilshire logged three tackles and one assist; Grayson Downing tallied two tackles; Grady Pease had two tackles and one assist; Reid Grindle had two tackles; and Trent Lash, Max McCabe, Luke Camber, and Colby Simmons contributed one tackle and one assist apiece.

The Panthers improved to 4-3 with the win. Oceanside fell to 0-7.

Owen Dostie catches a pass for a two-point conversion during Medomak’s 50-14 win over Oceanside on Friday, Oct. 17 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Shamus Pease sacks Oceansides quarterback during Medomak’s 50-14 win over the Mariners on Friday, Oct. 18 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo) Running back Shamus Pease takes a handoff from Wyatt Simmons during Medomak’s 50-14 win over Oceanside on Friday, Oct. 17 in Waldoboro. (Mic LeBel photo)

