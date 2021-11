Seacoast Christian School, from South Berwick, defeated Coastal Christian School 4-3 to win the 2021 Maine Christian School Sports League championship. The game was played at Deering High School in Portland. Sunny Johnson scored two goals for Seacoast, including the game winner. Isaiah Cardinal and Luca Nyatsambo added a goal each.

Coastal fell behind 4-1 before rallying to pull within one. Scoring for the Rams were James Butterfield, EJ Hunt and Luke Parker.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print