The Boothbay girls basketball team got trounced 93-19 by Spruce Mountain in their final game of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 7 in Boothbay. Spruce Mountain finished the regular season 16-2 and earned second place in the Class B South Heal Point Standings. The Phoenix will be a championship contender in the upcoming playoffs.

It was clear from the start that the talented Phoenix squad would be too much to handle for the Class C Seahawks as Spruce Mountain exploded to a 32-6 lead after the first quarter. The Seahawks hustled to the final buzzer and ended the season 5-13, out of playoff contention.

Senior captain Meg Sledge played hard and led the Seahawks with 6 points in her final game as a Seahawk. Tatum French tallied 6 points for Boothbay, Magen Burge had 3 and Abby Orchard and Anna Gosselin chipped in two apiece. Jaydn Pingree had 22 points to lead a balanced Spruce Mountain offense that had eleven players notch points in the contest.

