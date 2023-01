Boothbay defeated Oak Hill 55-43 in the Raiders den in a MVC boys basketball match-up on Jan. 7. Trailing 25-19 at the half, the Seahawks out scored Oak Hill 23-10 in the third to take the lead for good. The Seahawks were led by Luke Morely 15 (7R), Gryffin Kristan 14 (8R, 4S), and Ryan Amaral 11. Oak Hill was led by Cooper Scott 12 and Eli Desmond 11.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print