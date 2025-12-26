The Boothbay boys basketball team beat Richmond 66-37 on Friday, Dec. 19 in Richmond. The Seahawks jumped out to a 20 11 lead after the first quarter and built a commanding 40-19 lead by halftime.

Boothbay tallied eight 3-pointers in the game and had nine different players score as the Seahawks posted their highest offensive output of the season. Simeon Bates led the Seahawks with 19 points, followed by Ethan Clark and Peyton Barter with 9 each, Alex Ross 7, Spencer Wood and Harry Hinckley 6, Aiden Locke and Les White 4 apiece, and Chase Licursi 2.

David Edwards was the leading scorer for Richmond with 13 points. With the victory, Boothbay improved to 2-3 in Class D South. The Bobcats dropped to 0-5.

Madison 69 – Boothbay 46

The Boothbay boys basketball team lost 69-46 to Madison on Monday, Dec. 22 in Boothbay. The Bulldogs came out flying and scored the first 21 points of the game and led 36-14 at halftime. Boothbay made adjustments in the second half and continued to battle but could not overcome the deficit.

Les White led the Seahawks with 12 points. Boothbay’s leading scorer, Simeon Bates, sat most of the first half due to foul trouble and finished with 8 points. Also scoring for Boothbay were Chase Licursi, Ethan Clark, and Peyton Barter with 6 points apiece, Harry Hinckley 3, Alex Ross and Aiden Locke 2 each, and Thomas Hennessy 1.

Jacob Linkletter scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs, including six 3 pointers. Madison improved to 4-1 and claimed the top spot in the Class D South Heal Point Standings. Boothbay fell to 2-4 in Class D South.

Les White scores during Boothbay’s 69-46 loss to Madison on Monday, Dec. 22 in Boothbay. (Mic LeBel photo) Peyton Barter shoots while on the run during Boothbay’s 69-46 loss to Madison on Monday, Dec. 22. (Mic LeBel photo) Harry Hinckley snares a high pass during a 69-46 loss to Madison on Monday, Dec. 22 in Boothbay. (Mic LeBel photo) Chase Licursi drives to the basket during Boothbay’s 69-46 loss to Madison on Monday, Dec. 22 in Boothbay. (Mic LeBel photo)

