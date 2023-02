Boothbay boys and girls were victorious in Wiscasset in a double header on February 6. Boothbay girls won 58-13, led by Magen Burge with 21 points, and Kathryn Hibbard 10. Wiscasset was led by Makayla Bush with 4, and Olivia Marshall 3.

Boothbay boys beat Wiscasset 67-35, led by Gryffin Kristan with 28 points (3-3’s), Finn Harkins 10, and Luke Morley 10. Wiscasset was led by Dylan Akers 12 (4-3’s) and Jevar Garricks 10 (2-3’s).

