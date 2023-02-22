Second seed Yarmouth defeated sixth seed Lincoln Academy 54-50 in a South Class B semi-final boys basketball match-up on February 21 at the Portland Expo. Yarmouth led 16-9, 23-19 and 37-32 at the quarter breaks. The Eagles tied the game early in the third, and trailed by three with three minutes to play in the game. The Clippers sank six foul shots in the final two minutes to seal the win.

Scoring for Lincoln were Gabe Hagar with 19, Jake Masters 11, Tucker Stiles 10, Jack Duncan 6, EJ Hunt 2, and Casey Duncan 1. Scoring for Yarmouth were Stevie Walsh 23, Evan Hamin 18, Matt Gautreau 7, Justin Dowes 4, and Liam Hickes 2.

