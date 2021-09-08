Advanced Search
September 7 sports round up Medomak girls pick up second win

at

Medomak Valley girls soccer team defeated Gardiner 3-0 on Tues., Sept. 7. Freshman Kytanna Williamson netted two goals and Annie Vannoy one. Autumn Ripley had two assists.

Lincoln Academy girls soccer team lost to Leavitt 4-0 in the Eagles nest on Sept. 7.

Lincoln Academy boys soccer team tied Leavitt 3-3 on Sept. 7 on the road. Maddox Tilas scored two goals and Nick Archer one.

Medomak Valley boys soccer team to Gardiner 2-1 on Sept. 7. Addy Mellor scored a first half penalty kick.

Boothbay-Wiscasset girls soccer team opened their season with a 3-0 loss Sept. 7 at Spruce Mountain. Emily Crocker had 16 saves for the Wolverines.

Skylar Houghton pushes the ball outside for the Lady Eagles. (Paula Roberts photo)

