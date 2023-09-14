Share the Road with Carol Bike Ride Oct. 1

The seventh annual Share the Road with Carol memorial bike ride will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1 in Windsor and Whitefield. The ride, which has 12-mile and 27-mile options, starts and ends at the Windsor town office.

This annual ride honors the memory of Carol Eckert, M.D. Eckert was tragically killed as a result of a bike crash that occurred in Windsor on Oct. 10, 2016. Biking was Eckert’s passion and all who feel the same way are invited to the memorial ride to remember of a life well pedaled and further the cause of bicycle safety in Maine.

The registration fee is $20 for adults and $10 for any person under 15 years of age accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration can be completed online at bikereg.com/share-the-road-with-carol or at the event from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Preregistration is encouraged.

There will be one rest stop on the 27-mile ride. All participants are invited to the Windsor town office for fellowship, remembrances, and light snacks.

For more information, go to facebook.com/groups/carolsride.

