The results of Sheepscot Links Senior Scramble from Monday, Sept. 22 are as follows: first place, Mark Hallowell, Dave Davis, Bruce Rafnell, and Ron Abbott (60), second place, Kim Pinkham, Joe Ananian, Russell Pinkham, and Ken Creamer (62), and third place Jim Bourque, Anton Lawrence, Gary Lawrence, and Bill Babb (63 – match of cards).

Closest to the pin on two was Jim Bourque (2’7”) and on eight was Dale Northrup (3’8.5”). Jim Bourque and Heidi Washburn had the longest drives for the men and women, respectively.

