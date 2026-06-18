Sheepscot Links

Senior Scramble

Terry Washburn, Heidi Washburn, Rick Real, and Bob Bell earned first place with a score of 60 during the senior scramble on Monday, June 1. Second place went to Bob Moody, Andy Burgess, Su Hoffman, and Jerry Hoffman with a score of 63. Ron Mansir, Paul Facteau, Chuck Rappucci, and Mark Kaymen placed third with a score of 64.

Closest to the pin on the second hole was Colin Roy (10’ 6”) and on the eighth hole was Bob Bell (6’ 8”). Terry Washburn and Heidi Washburn had the longest drives for the men and women, respectively.

Wednesday Skins

The results from June 3 are as follows: Dale Northrup/Nate Fowles 5; Ken Creamer/Terry Washburn 4; and Walt Weymouth/ Dan Pomerleau 1.

Nate Fowles was closest to the pin on both the second hole (11’10”) and the eighth hole (8’ 4”). Dan Pomerleau had the longest drive.

Thursday Scramble

Chad Fennell, Mike Lilja, Rusty Lewis, and Ryan Guerette earned first place with a score of 29. Jason Smith, Stan Sproul, Tracy Johnson, Nate Fairfield​​ came​ in second with 30. Bob Appleton, Dave Kneeland, Andy Burgess, Fred Bragdon, and Peter Francine​​ also scored 30.

Closest to the pin on the second hole was Rusty Lewis (16’6”); on the third hole was Walt Weymouth (20’3”), and on the eighth hole was Jim Curls (7’). Luke Houghton and Tracy Johnson had the longest drives for the men and women, respectively.

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