Morse baseball defeated Lincoln Academy 2-1 in Bath on May 15. Relief pitcher Gould collected the win. Gabe Hagar took the loss in relief for the Eagles.

Lincoln took a 1-0 lead in the first on a Hagar RBI single, scoring Lucas Houghton. Morse tied the game in the third when Bussey doubles and scored on a Hays fielder’s choice. The Shipbuilders scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh when Hays singled, moved over on a bunt single to Gould and scored when Sommers reached on an error.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print