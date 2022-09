Morse boys soccer team defeated Medomak Valley 3-2 in Waldoboro in the two teams season opener on Sept. 2. Morse jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Manasse Makungilwa and Ben Foreman. Medomak drew within one by the half on a goal from Mo Ngido. Luke Cheeman evened the score in the second half on a cross from Ngido. Exaucee Namwira scored the game winner for Morse.

