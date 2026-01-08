Shorthanded Eagle Wrestling Team Pins Down Individual Wins

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

School vacation thinned the ranks of the Lincoln Academy wrestling team, with only seven wrestlers hitting the mat at Gardiner on Saturday, Jan. 3. All seven wrestlers picked up at least one victory in their four matchups.

The Eagles lost to Edward Little 77-6, Erskine Academy 49-12, Gardiner 47-18, and Messanlonskee 48-36.

Kayla Thompson (120) pinned Lexi Tinkham (G), won by forfeit (EL), was pinned by Tanner Weakland (EA) in the third period in 5:44, and was pinned by Lily Crockett (M).

Jake Powell (132) pinned Neveah Gray (M), was pinned by Cooper Blair (EL), lost 12-7 decision to Collin Clifford (EA), and lost by 17-0 tech fall to Eben Pierce (G).

Aubrey Quinn (144) pinned Logan Chechovitz (EA), was pinned by Evan Madigan (EL) in 1:42, was pinned by Campbell Frith (G), and won by forfeit.

Ryan Powell (150) pinned Connor Dulac (EL) in 4:58, pinned Kameron Quinn (EA), won by forfeit (M), and was pinned by Campbell Frith (G).

Harry Olsen (157) pinned Declan Annis (M), won by forfeit (G), was pinned by Brody Chamberland (EL) in 3:02, and was pinned by Owen Robichaud (EA).

Dawson McKenzie (165) won by forfeit (M), lost by tech fall to Mohammad Haidari (EL) in 5:40, was pinned by Jack Malcolm (EA), and was pinned by Quinton Cheney (G).

Eben Sawyer (175) pinned Landon Littrell (M), lost a 15-5 major decision to Jackson Blake (EA), was pinned by Izaac Martin Poole (EL), and was pinned by Ethan Richards (G).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

