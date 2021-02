An experienced Mariner team raided Eagle territory for a 86-26 win on Feb. 17. The Mariners jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead, then held Lincoln to a single basket in the second frame to put the game away early.

Lincoln was led by Nick Prior 9 and Gabe Hagar 6. Oceanside was led by Cam Kingsbury 21, Everett Allyn 15, Gavyn Tower 12 and Elliot Lucier 10.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print