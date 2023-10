The #9 Lincoln Academy girls soccer team will travel to #8 Morse on Friday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m. in the Class B South Preliminary match-up

The #3 Lincoln Academy boys soccer team will host #6 Freeport on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. in a South Class B quarter-final match.

Oceanside girls and Lincoln Academy boys earned 2023 KVAC Class B soccer championship honors.

Medomak girls will be hosting a North B quarter-final game on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and the boys soccer team a North B quarter-final game on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Teams and times TBD.

