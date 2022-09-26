Julie Roy and Kayla (Vannah) Lyons will be holding a softball pitching clinic on Oct 23 at the Pitch in Warren. Roy is a former Division leftie, and Lyons pitched for St. Joseph College, and is a Medomak Valley graduate. They have a combined 20 years of pitching experience.

The clinic for ages 8-11 will held afrom 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., and the clinc for ages 12-18 will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m.

The clinic will include mechanics and form, pitching routine and spins. Participants need to bring their own glove, water bottle and catcher. If the catcher is under the age of 18, a waiver will need to be signed.

To register, email julieroypitchng@gmail.com. Please include age, name, and pitching experience.

