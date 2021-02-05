Winthrop girls basketball team robbed the Seahawk nest for a 44-26 win on Feb. 4. The Ramblers were led by Sage Fortin with `6 points, Madison Forgue 12 and Maddie Perkins 9. Boothbay was led by Jaelyn Crocker with 10 and Glory Blethen 8.
