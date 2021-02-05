Advanced Search
Speedy Ramblers ground Lady Seahawks Winthrop 44 - Boothbay 26

at

Winthrop girls basketball team robbed the Seahawk nest for a 44-26 win on Feb. 4. The Ramblers were led by Sage Fortin with `6 points, Madison Forgue 12 and Maddie Perkins 9. Boothbay was led by Jaelyn Crocker with 10 and Glory Blethen 8.

Lady Seahawk Glory Blethen blocks Rambler Lydia Rice. (Paula Roberts photo)

Jordan Chamness passes the ball to a Boothbay teammate. (Paula Roberts photo)

