Spike Tyson Wins Sand Volleyball Tournament In Wiscasset

Wiscasset is not a beachfront community, but that didn’t stop more than two dozen volleyball enthusiasts from playing in the sand on August 17 at the Superhero Showdown Sand Volleyball Tournament in Wiscasset. Seven teams competed for the $500 dollar championship prize sponsored by 4 Seasons Automotive during the day-long tournament at the Jones Sand Volleyball Court in Wiscasset.

Each volleyball game at the event leading up to the championship match consisted of one set to 21 points with potential for overtime until a team wins by two points. The championship match was the best of three sets. Four teammates played on the court at a time for each squad, and each coed team was required to have one female player competing at all times.

The Spike Tyson team defeated How I Set Your Mother in two straight sets that each went to overtime 25-23, 22-20 to win the championship in a very close match. The quartet of players for the top-seeded Spike Tyson team included Jim Bertolino, Gretchen Wright, Austin Lufkin and Derek Blanchard.

The runner-up foursome for the How I Set Your Mother team was comprised of Luke Flanagan, Nicholas Staples, Slade McCall and Emily West. The Northerners team of Rachel Rich, Den Suehiro, Matt McLemore and MacKenzie Hanna was knocked out by How I Set Your Mother in a semifinal match that also required overtime to be decided.

“It was a super day of sand volleyball action,” said Julie Jones, who organized and officiated the event. “Volleyball is gaining interest in the Midcoast, and we offer pickup games here at the Jones Sand Volleyball Court on Thursdays,” said Jones, whom was recently named the new head coach for the girls volleyball club team at Wiscasset Middle High School and also has two daughters that play NCAA Division I volleyball.

For more information about playing volleyball at the Jones Sand Volleyball court including Thursday pickup, contact Julie Jones at 522-8240.

