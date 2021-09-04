Lincoln Academy field hockey opened their season with a 2-1 win at Oceanside on Sept. 1.

Lincoln Academy golf team won their first two matches of the season, 9-0 over Morse and 9-0 over Medomak Valley.

Medomak lost to Leavitt and Lincoln 9-0.

Medomak boys soccer team opened their season Sept. 3 with a 1-0 victory over visiting Morse. Addison Mellor scored the winning goal on a penalty kick.

Medomak girls opened their season at home with a 2-0 win over Morse. Grace White and Alyssa Creamer scored goals, and Annie Vannoy an assist.

Lincoln Academy girls soccer team defeated Oceanside in the Eagles nest on Sept. 3 2-1. The Lady Eagles took a 2-0 halftime lead on goals from Skylar Houghton and Kat Johnson, with Natalie Kaler and Houghton picking up assists. Audrey Mackie scored less than two minutes into the second half for the Mariners.

Wiscasset boys soccer team lost 4-0 to Buckfield. The Wolverines started the game with just eight players due to injuries, and finished the game with five players, due to exhaustion. Goal keeper Nate Shute was injured in the game on a scramble.

Lincoln Academy boys and girls cross country teams ran to victory in their KVAC opening meet at Maranacook on Sept. 3. Liam Card placed fourth, Will Sherrill ninth, Nick Russ 10th, Conor Glasier 11th and Aiden Jacobs 14th for the boys. For the girls, Audrey Hufnagel placed fifth, Dylan Burmeister sixth, Bronwen Coffin eighth, Marina McManus 12th and Adeline Hall 17th.

Medomak Valley senior Connor Daigle won a KVAC cross country meet at Brunswick on Sept. 3 by nearly 41 seconds. Boothbay-Wiscasset’s Lucas Hardwick broke into the top 10.

