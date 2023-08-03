Sports Physicals, Required Immunization Clinics Begin Aug. 7

As the fall sports season nears, LincolnHealth’s school-based health centers are offering physicals for student-athletes, as well as state-required immunizations, at local high schools.

Each clinic will run approximately from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Boothbay Regional High School, Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 7-8

Medomak Valley High School, Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 8 and 10

Lincoln Academy, Wednesday and Friday, Aug. 9 and 11

Morse High School, Tuesdays, Aug. 8 and 15

Those who are interested must make an appointment by calling 633-1934 and indicating which school clinic they want to visit. Insurances will be billed for services.

Students will need to register with the school-based clinics to be seen. It is recommended that children have their annual well-child check with their regular primary care provider if possible. Otherwise, the school-based clinic visit will be considered their annual prevention/physical visit covered by insurance.

For students who do not have health insurance, sliding scale and other payment support is available for a school-based clinic visit.

For more information or to request an appointment, go to mainehealth.org/lincolnhealth/healthy-communities/school-based-health-centers.

