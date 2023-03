The South Class B girls basketball Sportsmanship banner presentation has been moved from the Augusta Civic Center. Lincoln Academy girls will receive the award at halftime of the 6 p.m. championship game on Tuesday March 6, at the Portland Expo.

The South Class C boys basketball Sportsmanship banner was presented to Wiscasset on Friday, March 3 at the Augusta Civic Center.

