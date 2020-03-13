Spring Sports preseason has been postponed by the MPA until April 27, 2020.

The Wiscasset Community Center cancelled their Winter Tune-up 3-4 grade travel team tournament and the Boothbay Region YMCA 5-6 grade travel team tournament, that both started Thurs., March 12, have been cancelled due to the threat of spreading the coronavirus.

The MPA press release:

As you all know, implications from the Corona Virus have hit Maine. This being said, we have been in contact with the Maine CDC, DOE, Governor’s office, and other health agencies in regards to the best way to provide services that people need while keeping them safe.

Yesterday, Governor Mills had a press conference stating that they are encouraging “Social Distancing.” By her definition, “social distancing” means groups of 250 or more people attending non-essential events should be delayed or postponed.

Because of this, the MPA Board of Directors and Interscholastic Management Committee voted today, March 13, 2020 to delay the start of the 2020 Spring sports pre-season practice until April 27, 2020. We will continue to monitor the situation and will make the appropriate changes as needed to ensure the safety of all students.

