Spruce Mountain girls basketball team defeated Lincoln Academy 44-42 in a South Class B quarter-final match-up at the Portland Expo on Feb. 19. The Phoenix sank 23 of 31 foul shot to squeak out a two point win. The Eagles connected at the foul line for 16 of 24.

Lincoln led 9-6 at the quarter break. Spruce Mountain led 24-19 at the half and 32-20 at the end of three.

Spruce Mountain was led by Olivia Mastine with 16, and Jaydn Pingree 11. Lincoln was led by Grace Houghton with 13 and Paige Lafrenaye 9

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

