St.Doms double trouble for Seahawks

St Doms girls basketball team raided the Seahawk nest for a 38-30 win over Boothbay on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Boothbay was led by Bella Orr with 12 points and Tatum French 6. St. Doms was led by Charlia Apodoca 18 and Pipper Croteau 12.

St.Doms boys basketball team grounded the Seahawks 72-28 on Tuesday, Dec. 12. The Saints went on a 19-3 third quarter run to put the game away. Boothbay was led by Finn Harkins with 13 points and Luke Morley 6. St. Doms was led by Perryman Campbell 20 (4-3’s) and Taylor Kai 17.

