State champions crowned in track and field

Local athletes battled cold and rain on Saturday, June 3 in State track and field championships.

Boothbay Regions Kayden Ames captured State Class C championships in the shot put and discus at Cony High School in Augusta. Boothbay-Wiscasset’s boys 4×400 relay also won a State C title.

Lincoln Academy’s Roan Donaghy won the State Class B 1600m racewalk championship, at Freeport.

A full report will appear in the Lincoln County News print edition.

