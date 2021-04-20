Stermen Hosts Basketball Clinic at the MAC

The MAC, located on Rte. 1 in Warren, is excited to announce that they have partnered with Maine’s only Professional Basketball Association team, the Midcoast Sternmen. They will offer weekly spring basketball training sessions for grades K-8 beginning the week of April 26.

Sternmen Head Coach Jim Graffam, a Maine Basketball Hall of Famer, is back in the midcoast to help run the program. Coach Graffam will be assisted with Hoops School by Sternmen players (who are either already playing professionally in Europe or were standout collegiate players and are working towards the draft).

The MAC is offering two payment options – a guaranteed weekly spot in class for $65/month, or $25 for drop-ins. Registration is required for either option and can be done online at MACSPORTS.as.me/Basketball. The MAC expect this clinic to fill quickly, so drop-ins will be limited. All sessions are co-ed.

Schedule of clinics is as follows: grades 6-8, Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m.; grades 3-5, Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m.; and grades K-2, Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m.

