Medomak Valley’s home boys basketball game with Winlsow, Scheduled for Feb. 3, has been moved up. The freshman game has been cancelled. JV will play at 4 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s (Feb. 5) KVAC wrestling championships starting time has been moved to 10 a.m. at Cony High School in Augusta.

The KVAC swim championships, scheduled for Feb. 4, has been moved to Mon., Feb. 7, starting at 6 p.m.

