After a slow start, Medomak Valley got their offense flowing in the second half to rally from behind to beat Lincoln Academy 49-33 in KVAC girls basketball action on January 31 in Newcastle. Medomak led 7-5 at the quarter, trailed 17-16 at the half, and led 33-27 at the end of three. The Panthers were led by Addison McCormick with 14 points, Kytana Williamson 13, and Maya Cannon 9. Lincoln was led by Mariam DeLisle 8, Scarlett O’Brien 7 and Maggie Thompson 6.

