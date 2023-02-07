Teams advance to Busline South Division championship game

Nobleboro girls basketball team defeated South Bristol 47-36 on February 6 to advance to the Busline League Small School South Division championship game. The Lions were led by Lilly LaBrie with 18 points, Rowan Coffin 11 and Brea Lafrenaye 10. The Mariners were led by Izzy Bhe with 24 points. Nobleboro will take on Boothbay on Wed., Feb. 8 at 3:45 p.m.

Boothbay girls defeated Bristol 32-29 in overtime on Feb. 6 in Bristol. Boothbay was led by Eleanor Erwin with 12 and Xavi Hall 10. Bristol was led by Olivia Ball with 18 and LeeAnne Lord 6.

Bristol boys advance to the South Division championship with a 56-35 win over visiting Boothbay. The Blue Devils were led by Malachi FArrin with 15 points and Deklan DiMauro 13. Boothbay was led by Cali Rogers with 9 and Aiden Lake 8.

Wiscasset boys lost to Woolwich 63-27 in the semi-finals, led by Dylan Root with 27 and Jacob Colby 21. Wiscasset was led by Landin Shirey with 20 and Teagan Marr 7. Woolwich and Bristol will play for the South Division championship.

