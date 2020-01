Telstar girls wins the battle of the winless

Wiscasset girls basketball teams best chance for a win this season

, was short changed by the visiting Rebels of Telstar on Jan. 24, 47-28. The win was the first of the season for Telstar.

Wiscasset led 7-2 early in the first quarter, before the Rebels rattled off 21 straight points over two quarters to but the Wolverines in a hole in the second quarter.

Wiscasset was led by Zoe Waltz with 10 points and Bri Colson-Orr 6. Telstar was led by Calla AOrino 2ith 14 and Luci Rothwell 13.

