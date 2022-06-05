Three local athletes won State championship on Sat., June 4. Boothbay’s Kaden Ames won the State Class C discus championship with a throw of 143’11”. Lincoln Academy’s Erica Johnson won the State Class B triple jump (34’7″). Medomak Valley’s Annie Vannoy won the State Class B 800m run in 2:20.58.

MEDOMAK: Vannoy placed third in both the long jump and triple jump. Medomak’s 4×400 girls relay team placed fifth with Zaniah Puchalski, Katherine McKenney, Amber Pendleton and Vannoy. Josiah Hays placed fourth in the 110 hurdles in 16.62.

LINCOLN ACADEMY: Audrey Hufnagel placed fourth in the 3200 and fifth in the 1600. Johnson placed sixth in the 100 hurdles. Madalyn Mercer placed fifth in the 100 hurdles. Peter Thelander took sixth in the 300 hurdles. Nathan True was State Class B runner-up in the javelin. Roan Donaghy placed fourth in the 1600 racewalk, and Elliott Chapman placed fifth.

BOOTHBAY-WISCASSET: Josie Harrington placed fifth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the State Class C high jump. Ava Schlosser placed third in the 1600 racewalk. The boys placed in all three relays, taking third in the 4×400 with Henry Putnam, Austin Trask, Payton Blagdon, and Bryan Gagnon running a leg; fifth in the 4×800 with Marshall Wall, Blagdon, Gagnon and Ryan Clark; and seventh in the 4×100 with Gagnon, Tristan Pepe, Blagdon and Trask. Ames placed fifth in the shot put. Zach Rollins placed sixth in the discus.

