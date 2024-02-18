Three Lincoln Academy wrestlers were crowned State Class B champions on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Mt.Valley High School in Rumford. Senior Jayden Lafrenaye picked up his second state championship, winning the 165 pound title. Junior Adam St.Cyr won the 135 pound title, following in his father Shawn’s footsteps by winning a state title for the Eagles. Freshman Jakobi Hagar won the 175 pound State B title.

Ten local wrestlers qualified and competed at States, with eight of them placing in the championship meet. Placing second were Erskine Academy’s Giacomo Smith at 150 pounds, and Medomak Valley’s Grady Pease at 165. Placing third was Medomak senior Marshall Addy at 215 pounds. Placing fourth were LA’s Cole Workman at 132 pounds, and Medomak’s Shamus Pease at 157 pounds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

