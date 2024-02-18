Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Three Lincoln Academy wrestlers win State championships Adam St.Cyr, Jayden Lafrenaye, and Jakobi Hagar take home gold

at

Three Lincoln Academy wrestlers were crowned State Class B champions on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Mt.Valley High School in Rumford. Senior Jayden Lafrenaye picked up his second state championship, winning the 165 pound title. Junior Adam St.Cyr won the 135 pound title, following in his father Shawn’s footsteps by winning a state title for the Eagles. Freshman Jakobi Hagar won the 175 pound State B title.

Ten local wrestlers qualified and competed at  States, with eight of them placing in the championship meet. Placing second were Erskine Academy’s Giacomo Smith at 150 pounds, and Medomak Valley’s Grady Pease at 165. Placing third was Medomak senior Marshall Addy at 215 pounds. Placing fourth were LA’s Cole Workman at 132 pounds, and Medomak’s Shamus Pease at 157 pounds.

Lincoln Academy junior Adam St.Cyr picks up pack points in the semi-finals. St.Cyr, followed in his father Shawn’s footsteps, with a State Class B championship win at 135 pounds. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoln Academy wrestler Jayden Lafrenaye works a move on an opponent in the semi-finals on his way to a State Class B championship at 165 pounds. (Paula Roberts photo)

Lincoln Academy freshman Jakobi Hagar takes down his opponent in the semi-finals. Hagar went on to win the State Class B championship at 175 pounds. (Paula Roberts photo)

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^