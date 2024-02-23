Three Lincoln Academy Wrestlers Win State Class B Championships

Three Lincoln Academy wrestlers were crowned State Class B champions on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Mt. Valley High School in Rumford.

Senior Jayden Lafrenaye picked up his second state championship, winning the 165 pound class. Junior Adam St. Cyr won the 138 pound title, following in his father Shawn’s footsteps by winning a state title for the Eagles. Freshman Jakobi Hagar won the 175 pound State B title.

“It is the dedication that this group has,” said Lincoln Academy coach Shawn St. Cyr. The three champions and other Eagle wrestlers have put in extra practices this season to improve their skills St. Cyr said.

This is the first time three individuals from Lincoln Academy have won a state title in a single season. They join an elite group of Eagle athletes who have won states, including Chris Perry (2), Donnie Hyson, Riley Maguire, Shawn St. Cyr, David Gregory, and Cody Poland. This is Lafrenaye’s second state championship.

Ten local wrestlers qualified and competed at States, with eight of them placing in the championship meet Erskine Academy’s Giacomo Smith of Whitefield placed second at 150 pounds, as did Medomak Valley’s Grady Pease at 165. Medomak Valley senior Marshall Addy placed third at 215 pounds. LA’s Cole Workman was fourth at 132 pounds, and Medomak’s Shamus Pease was fourth at 157 pounds.

As a team Lincoln Academy placed third with 74 points, behind state champion Wells (97) and runners-up Matttenawcook (86).

Results by weight class:

113: Nathan Staples (MV) was pinned by Noah Parenteau (Belfast) in 5:05, and eliminated by Chase Scott (Calais) by fall in 1:59.

132: Cole Workman (LA) defeated Wyatt Cram (Dexter) by 12-1 decision, lost to Gavin Ripley (Oceanside) by 10-0 major decision, and defeated Wyatt Leighton (Mat) by 6-3 decision to advance to the consolation finals. Workman lost a tough 6-3 decision to Keith Cook (MCI) to place fourth.

138: Adam St. Cyr (LA) pinned Domiair Miller (Dex) in 5:17, and pinned Karson Tibbetts (Piscataquis) in 4:47 to advance to the championship bout. St. Cyr defeated Keith Look (MCI) by 6-3 decision to win State B gold.

150: Giacomo Smith (Erskine Academy) pinned Alexander Whitney in 1:34, and beat Andrew Fairbrother (Belfast) by 6-2 decision to advance to the championship bout. Smith was pinned by Lucas Libby (Mt. Valley) in 4:59 to place second.

157: Shamus Pease (MV) pinned Ridge Weatherbee (Ellsworth) in 58 seconds, lost a 4-3 decision to Isaac Keresey (MCI), and defeated Riley Malloy (We) by 6-0 decision to advance to the consolation finals. Pease lost 6-4 to Dominic Zeller (Piscataquis) to place fourth.

165- Jayden Lafrenaye (LA) pinned Brady Ball (Pis) in 28 seconds, and pinned Bryan Donnelly (Madison/Carrabec) in 2:17 to advance to the championship bout. The state final was a repeat of the Regional South finals, with Lafrenaye pinning Grady Pease (MV) in 57 seconds to win gold. Pease pinned Remington Grindle (Buc) in 4:52, and defeated Dominic Boynton (We) by 4-1 decision to advance to the championship round, where he lost to Lafrenaye to secure second place.

175: Jakobi Hagar (LA) pinned Maxwell Ryan (Car) in 59 seconds, and defeated Ashford Hays (Morse) by 10-3 major decision to advance to the championship bout. Hagar defeated Dominic Cookson (Pis) by 6-0 decision to win the 175 pound title.

215: Marshall Addy (MV) pinned Mason Rose (MDI) in 3:10, lost an 8-3 decision to James Dube (Mat), and defeated Tate Taylor (Mon/Rich/Win) by 1-0 decision to advance to the consolation finals. Addy pinned Isaiah Bradeen (Dir) in 1:36 to place third.

285: Nathan Gess (MV) was pinned by Riley Bryant (Mt.View) in 2:37, and eliminated by Wesley Baltrus (MtVa) by fall in 2:47.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

