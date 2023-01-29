Three Lincoln County wrestlers win KVAC titlews

Three Lincoln County wrestlers won KVAC championships on January 28 at Cony High School in Augusta. Adam St.Cyr (LA-120), Jayden Lafrenaye (LA-152), and Timber Parlin (EA- 182) placed first; Shamus Pease (MV-145), Giacomo Smith (EA-138), and Marsahll Addy (MV-220) placed third; and Cole Workman (LA-126) placed fourth.

Oceanside won the Class B team title with 109 points, followed by Erskine Academy 100, Belfast 99, Lincoln Academy 71, Mt.View 66, Medomak Valley 54, Morse 41, Winslow 27, MCI 21, and Waterville 4.

