Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Three Lincoln County wrestlers win KVAC titlews

at

Three Lincoln County wrestlers won KVAC championships on January 28 at Cony High School in Augusta. Adam St.Cyr (LA-120), Jayden Lafrenaye (LA-152), and Timber Parlin (EA- 182) placed first; Shamus Pease (MV-145), Giacomo Smith (EA-138), and Marsahll Addy (MV-220) placed third; and Cole Workman (LA-126) placed fourth.

Oceanside won the Class  B team title with 109 points, followed by Erskine Academy 100, Belfast 99, Lincoln Academy 71, Mt.View 66, Medomak Valley 54, Morse 41, Winslow 27, MCI 21, and Waterville 4.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^