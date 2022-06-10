Three Local Athletes Crowned State Champions

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Three local athletes won state championship titles on Saturday, June 4. Boothbay’s Kayden Ames won the State Class C discus championship with a throw of 143’11”. Lincoln Academy’s Erica Johnson won the State Class B triple jump (34’7″). Medomak Valley’s Annie Vannoy won the State Class B 800-meter run in 2:20.58.

Medomak Valley

Vannoy placed third in both the long jump (15′) and triple jump (33’2”). Medomak’s 4×400 girls relay team placed fifth in 4:22 with Zaniah Puchalski, Katherine McKenney, Amber Pendleton, and Vannoy running a leg. Josiah Hays placed fourth in the 110 hurdles in 16.62.

Lincoln Academy

True was State Class B runner-up in the javelin with a throw of 160’7”. Audrey Hufnagel placed fourth in the 3200 in 12:18 and fifth in the 1600 in 5:36. Madalyn Mercer placed fifth in the 100 hurdles in 16.87 and Johnson placed sixth in 17.14. Peter Thelander placed sixth in the 300 hurdles in 43.94. Roan Donaghy placed fourth in the 1600 racewalk in 8:28, and Elliott Chapman placed fifth in 8:46.

Boothbay-Wiscasset

Ames threw a personal best in the discus with his state title throw. His throwing coach (and mom) was also a former state champion in the same event.

Josie Harrington placed fifth in the 100 hurdles in 17.25 and sixth in the State Class C high jump (4’8”). Ava Schlosser placed third in the 1600 racewalk in 9:05.

The boys placed in all three relays, taking third in the 4×400 in 3:46 with Henry Putnam, Austin Trask, Payton Blagdon, and Bryan Gagnon running a leg; fifth in the 4×800 in 9:05 with Marshall Wall, Blagdon, Gagnon, and Ryan Clark; and seventh in the 4×100 in 48.32 with Gagnon, Tristan Pepe, Blagdon, and Trask.

Ames placed fifth in the shot put (39’11”). Zach Rollins placed sixth in the discus (110’2”).

