Lincoln Academy girls cross country team ran to victory at their Homecoming meet on Sept. 23. The Lady Eagles had four runners in the top 10, including Audrey Hufnagel, Dylan Burmeister, Grace Houghton and Clara Goltz. Lincoln boys finished third.

Wiscasset boys soccer lost 2-0 to Spruce Mountain on Sept. 23 in a game shortened after 40 minutes due to an injury.

Medomak girls soccer defeated Oceanside 8-0 on Sept. 23. Cameron Baines netted three goals to lead the Panthers.

Lincoln Academy girls soccer lost to Maranacook 8-0. on Sept. 23.

Medomak boys were eliminated from the KVAC golf playoffs by Leavitt, 9-0.

Lincoln Academy golf played Oceanside in the KVAC playoffs on Sept. 23. No scores reported.

Medomak boys soccer defeated Oceanside 8-0 on Sept. 23. No scores reported.

Lincoln Academy boys soccer tem lost 1-o Maranacook on Sept. 23.

