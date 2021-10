Third seed Gardiner (10-3-1) defeated sixth seed Medomak Valley (12-2) in a South Class B Regional quarter-final game on Oct. 26 under the lights at Messalonskee. The two teams split their games during the KVAC season. The Tigers scored two goals with under six minutes to play, the first on a scrum off a corner kick, and the second on a breakaway.

