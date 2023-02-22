Advanced Search
Top seed Oceanside boys send Medomak packing Oceanside 51- Medomak 42

Oceanside boys basketball team defeated Medomak Valley 51-42 in a South Class B semi-final game on Feb. 21 at the Portland Expo, to advance to the Regional final game. The Mariners sank 10 of 12 fouls shots in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. Scoring for Medomak were Gabe Lash 9, Kory Donlin 8, Vishal Mellor 7, Finn Parmley 6, Jaiden Starr 6, Kevin Sincyr 4, and Blake Morrison 2. Scoring for Oceanside Alex Collins 16, Carter Galley 12, Cohen Galley 11, Ben Tripp 5, Zeb Foster 4, and Alex Bartlett 3.

