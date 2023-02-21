Advanced Search
Top seed Oceanside girls advance past Medomak Oceanside 49 - Medomak20

at

Bailey Breen blocks Maya Cannon. (Paula Roberts photo)

Katherine McKenney draws contact from Abby Waterman as she drives down the middle for Medomak. (Paula Roberts photo)

Haley Puchalski dribbles baseline for the Panthers. (Paula Roberts photo)

Top seed Oceanside girls basketball advance to the Regional South Class B championship game with a 49-20 win over Medomak Valley on February 21 at the Portland Expo. The Mariners jumped out to a 14-2 first quarter lead and continued to roll. The Panthers struggled from the floor. Scoring for Medomak were Addison McCormick 6, Maddi Simmons 4, Chloe Fox 3, Haley Puchalski 3, and Kytana Williamson and Audrey Jackson 2 each. Scoring for the Mariners were Bailey Breen 22, Audrey Mackie 14,  Adrianna Hoose 7, and Abby Waterman 6

