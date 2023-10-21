Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

 
 

Transgender youth wins South C girls race Boothbay-Wisccasset girls robbed of South C runner-up award

at

Boothbay – Wiscasset girls cross country team placed third at the South Class C Regional championships, held at Twin Brook Recreation in Cumberland on Saturday, Oct. 21. Team member are Karen Higgens, Olivia Rittal, Laura Chapman, Emily Gilliam, Sophia Mansfield, Bella Orr, and Maddie Orchard. (Paula Roberts photo)

Boothbay- Wiscasset girls cross country team were denied a State Class C runner-up plaque, after the coed Maine Coast Waldorf team was awarded second place behind regional winners Waynflete. A transgender runner on Maine Coast Waldorf team, who competed as a male in 2022, won the South C Regional girls  race in 19:17. The transgender youth’s time would have earned an 11th place finish in the South C boys race.

Wayneflete girls scored 53 points, Maine Coast Waldorf coed team 87 (sixth runner placed 34th), and Boothbay 99.

The top female finisher in the race was Grace Alexander of Waynflete in 20:40.

Boothbay-Wiscasset girls placed third, led by a 10th place finish from Karen Higgens. Rounding out the Lady SeaWolves scoring five were 21. Olivia Rittal, 23. Laura Chapman, 24. Emily Gilliam, and 29. Sophia Mansfield.

Boothbay- Wiscasset boys also placed third behind race winner Winthrop and runner-up Waynflete. Both teams qualified for the State Class C meet to be held Saturday, Oct. 28 in Belfast. The SeaWolves scoring five were 12. Rodi Mayne, 19. AJ Crocker, 27. Cleyton Splaine, 32. Austin Trask, and 59. Dominick Dow.

Rodi Mayne placed 12th for Boothbay-Wiscasset to lead the SeaWolves to a third place finish in South Class C regional cross country action. (Paula Roberts photo)

AJ Crocker placed 19th for Boothbay Wiscasset in South Regional C cross country action. (Paula Roberts photo)

 

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^