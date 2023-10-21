Boothbay- Wiscasset girls cross country team were denied a State Class C runner-up plaque, after the coed Maine Coast Waldorf team was awarded second place behind regional winners Waynflete. A transgender runner on Maine Coast Waldorf team, who competed as a male in 2022, won the South C Regional girls race in 19:17. The transgender youth’s time would have earned an 11th place finish in the South C boys race.

Wayneflete girls scored 53 points, Maine Coast Waldorf coed team 87 (sixth runner placed 34th), and Boothbay 99.

The top female finisher in the race was Grace Alexander of Waynflete in 20:40.

Boothbay-Wiscasset girls placed third, led by a 10th place finish from Karen Higgens. Rounding out the Lady SeaWolves scoring five were 21. Olivia Rittal, 23. Laura Chapman, 24. Emily Gilliam, and 29. Sophia Mansfield.

Boothbay- Wiscasset boys also placed third behind race winner Winthrop and runner-up Waynflete. Both teams qualified for the State Class C meet to be held Saturday, Oct. 28 in Belfast. The SeaWolves scoring five were 12. Rodi Mayne, 19. AJ Crocker, 27. Cleyton Splaine, 32. Austin Trask, and 59. Dominick Dow.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

