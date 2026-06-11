Start getting excited for the Pemaquid Beach Triathlon! This year’s event will be held on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 9 a.m. This is a scenic and very beginner-friendly Sprint Triathlon.

It is 13 weeks away and the first thing you should do is register at trisignup.com/race/me/newharbor/pemaquidbeachsprinttriathlon.

If you have never done a triathlon, this is the one for you. As a sprint triathlon, the distances are relatively short. The swim is 400 yards, the bike is 17.4 miles, and the run is 3.1 miles.

It’s also very scenic. The swim takes place off of Pemaquid Beach. The bike course is one of the most beautiful ones I have ever seen, with views of Muscongus Bay and the Rachel Carson Salt Pond Preserve. The run is a fairly flat out-and-back 5K on a quiet residential street with views of Johns Bay.

If you are interested in participating on a relay team, please reach out to me at sarah@maineoutdooryoga.com. Let me know which leg or legs of the event you would like to do (swim, bike, and/or run) and I will find you your dream team.

We will start holding open water swims on Sundays at Biscay Pond at noon once the weather is warmer. These are open to all.

Happy training!

(Sarah Anne Plummer, founder of maineoutdooryoga.com, has participated in many triathlons in the Midcoast. She can be reached at sarah@maineoutdooryoga.com.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

